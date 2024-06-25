New
‘Crazy Town’ singer Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of rap rock band Crazy Town who sang their 2000 hit ‘Butterfly,’ has died at his home in California, according to local officials. He was 49 years old.
Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at his residence in Los Angeles on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The cause of his death is still being investigated.
Shellshock was known to have a history of drug abuse for which he previously appeared on ‘Celebrity Rehab’ and ‘Sober House.’ It’s unknown whether drugs played a role in his sudden death.
Binzer and fellow vocalist Bret “Epic” Mazur formed Crazy Town in 1999, along with 5 other band members. Their 2000 song ‘Butterfly’ was an international hit and topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.
‘Butterfly’ was also sampled for a song by GAYLE in the 2023 movie ‘Barbie.’
