4-year-old girl in Louisiana Amber Alert found dead, other girl rescued

One of two girls at the center of a Louisiana Amber Alert has been dead in Mississippi, according to local officials. Her sibling was found alive and the suspect, who is also believed to have killed their mother, was taken into custody.

The investigation began on early Thursday morning when detectives found the body of 35-year-old Callie Brunett at her home on North Cooper Road in Loranger, a town in Tangipahoa Parish, after she had not been seen for more than 24 hours.

An amber alert was issued after investigators determined that Callie’s two daughters, 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin, were not at the family’s home. The mother’s car, a black 2012 Chrysler 200, was also found to be missing.

After hours of searching, police located the suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Callihan, in Jackson, Mississippi, more than 100 miles north of the scene in Loranger. Erin was found dead while Jalie was rescued alive. The time and manner of Erin’s death was not immediately known.

The suspect, Daniel Callihan, being taken into custody.

“Callihan is accused of committing brutal and heinous acts of violence, including the murders of 35-year-old Loranger resident Callie Brunett and her four-year-old daughter, Erin,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards thanked those who helped spread Thursday’s amber alert.

“Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragic event. These are unspeakable crimes,” Sheriff Edwards said. “We ask everyone to keep Callie’s family in your prayers.”

Other details about the circumstances of the killings were not immediately released.