US News
Small plane crashes near Siler City Airport in North Carolina, killing 2
A small plane has crashed in a wooded area near Siler City Municipal Airport in North Carolina, killing both occupants, according to local officials. The cause was not immediately known.
The incident happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday when the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-28 aircraft, went down in a wooded area about a mile southeast of the airport in Siler City.
Siler City is about 45 miles west of Raleigh.
When first responders arrived at the crash site, they found the aircraft involved in flames. None of the two people on board survived. Their identities were not immediately released.
“We are aware of an aircraft accident today near the Siler City airport (KSCR) that may involve a pilot and/or passenger working out of Raleigh Exec,” the airport in Lee County said in a brief statement.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.
Small plane crashes near Siler City Airport in North Carolina, killing 2
Medical information of up to 200,000 Los Angeles residents exposed in hack
Britain’s Princess Kate making ‘good progress’ in cancer treatment
3 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views for Videos, Live Streams, Stories
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima disappears from radar
-
US News3 days ago
Another 36 house mice in New Mexico test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 day ago
4-year-old girl in Louisiana Amber Alert found dead, other girl rescued
-
World4 days ago
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean troops briefly cross border
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Kennedy Harrington abducted in San Antonio
-
Entertainment3 days ago
YouTuber ‘Comicstorian’ killed in Colorado car crash
-
US News5 days ago
Weekly U.S. COVID update: Cases continue to trend up
-
World5 days ago
British TV presenter Michael Mosley found dead in Greece