Small plane crashes near Siler City Airport in North Carolina, killing 2

A small plane has crashed in a wooded area near Siler City Municipal Airport in North Carolina, killing both occupants, according to local officials. The cause was not immediately known.

The incident happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday when the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-28 aircraft, went down in a wooded area about a mile southeast of the airport in Siler City.

Siler City is about 45 miles west of Raleigh.

When first responders arrived at the crash site, they found the aircraft involved in flames. None of the two people on board survived. Their identities were not immediately released.

“We are aware of an aircraft accident today near the Siler City airport (KSCR) that may involve a pilot and/or passenger working out of Raleigh Exec,” the airport in Lee County said in a brief statement.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.