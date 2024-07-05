US News
5.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Texas
A moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake has hit West Texas, with light shaking felt as far away as downtown Dallas, according to seismologists and residents. There were no reports of serious damage.
The earthquake, which struck at 9:28 a.m. on Friday, was centered near the small town of Hermleigh in Scurry County, about 91 miles southeast of Lubbock or 180 miles west of Fort Worth.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said Friday’s tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and struck just 2 miles below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.
In Snyder, one resident said the latest earthquake felt “way bigger” than the 4.9 on Monday. “It definitely rattled and shook everything,” they said. Another resident in Snyder said their shop was “rocking.”
Light tremors were felt across the region, as far away as Colorado City, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Fort Worth, and Dallas. There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.
