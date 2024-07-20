Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Trump and Vance

A 68-year-old man in southern Florida has been arrested after making threats to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, officials say. He also made threats against their families.

Michael M. Wiseman, from Jupiter in Palm Beach County, was arrested on Friday on a charge of Written Threats to Kill or Harm Another after his messages on Facebook were reported to police.

According to screenshots, Wiseman wrote in one of the messages: “Trump and Vance should be murdered before turning us in to West Russia. No time like the present.” He also shared a photo of Trump in a sniper’s crosshairs.

In another message, Wiseman called for Trump and Vance’s daughters to be sexually assaulted, adding: “Then tell me they won’t fly their kids out of the USA for an abortion.”

Article continues below the player

Deputy Chief Michael Barbera, of the Jupiter Police Department, said multiple people alerted them to Wiseman’s threatening messages on Facebook.

“We take all threats to human beings seriously,” Barbera told CBS12. “When you get on that keyboard and want to post to social media, really think about what you’re saying or putting out there. I think in this level of politics and the way things are going in this world, I think all threats should be taken serious and investigated thoroughly.”

Friday’s arrest came nearly a week after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear, one person in the audience was killed and two more were injured.