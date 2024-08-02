2 Delta workers killed in tire explosion at Atlanta airport

A tire of a Boeing 757 exploded early Tuesday during maintenance at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, killing two Delta employees and injuring a third, according to the company and local officials.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday when a tire exploded while being removed from a Boeing 757-232, which was parked at Delta’s Technical Operations Maintenance facility.

Specific details about the circumstances of the incident were not immediately known but a statement from Delta Air Lines confirmed that two of its employees were killed. A third was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another,” the airline said in a brief statement. “We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

Article continues below the player

The statement added: “The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

Both the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declined to comment, referring media inquiries to Delta Air Lines. Flight operations at the airport are not affected.

The plane involved, with tail number N683DA, had arrived in Atlanta after a flight from Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said multiple agencies were at the scene to address the situation. “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees,” he said.