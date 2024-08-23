Arizona man arrested after threatening to kill Donald Trump

A 66-year-old Arizona man has been arrested after threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was making a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to local officials.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it received information on Tuesday that a man had posted a threatening message on social media which was directed at the Republican presidential candidate.

“This message contained language that indicated bodily harm to the candidate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Thursday night.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ronald Syvrud, a local resident in Benson, about 43 miles southeast of Tucson. He was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After police released information in an effort to locate Syvrud, the suspect posted another message on social media, which again made violent threats against Trump, who was visiting the county.

“As part of the operations plan in place for the visit of candidate Donald Trump on today’s date, locating this subject was a priority,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Information was later obtained which led investigators to a possible location in the St. David area, where officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle at around 2:15 p.m. A felony stop was conducted and Syvrud was taken into custody without incident.

Syvrud was booked into the County Jail on a felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and two counts for making threats. He also has outstanding warrants from Wisconsin for DUI and Failure to Appear for DUI as well as a warrant from Graham County, Arizona for hit and run.