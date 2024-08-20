California Amber Alert: 2 children abducted in Los Angeles

A California Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Wyman Bryant and 2-year-old Willow Bryant after they were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial parents in Los Angeles, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when Wyman and Willow were with their parents during a supervised visit. Against child custody orders, the parents took the children and left in an SUV.

The children were last seen in the 8300 block of Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “There is concern for their well-being,” the department said.

The suspects have been identified as 53-year-old David James and 39-year-old Tiffany Bryant. They are believed to have taken Wyman and Willow in a campagne color 2008 Buick Enclave with white paper license plates.

Willow is described as a 2-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink and white shorts and pink/white “Nike” shoes.

Wyman is described as a 4-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who sees the children, the suspects or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This is an amber alert.