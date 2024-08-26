Moderate earthquake hits off the coast of Lisbon, Portugal

A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, centered near Lisbon, according to seismologists. Shaking was felt across the region.

The earthquake, which struck at 5:11 a.m. local time on Monday, was centered in the ocean about 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Sesimbra, or 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the capital city.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said Monday’s tremor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the seabed, making it a shallow earthquake. Portugal’s seismological agency, IPMA, put the magnitude at 5.3.

Shaking was felt across the region, including in Lisbon and other nearby cities where scores of people said the tremors were strong enough to wake them up.

“We are located on the ground floor apartment and the entire building shook above us and the floor below us felt like it was sinking. Our dogs woke up and were freaking out,” Keira McCann told BNO News. “We did not expect to experience this in Portugal.”

Details about possible damage were not immediately available.

