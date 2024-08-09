Politics
Trump and Harris both agree to debate on September 10
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both agreed to debate each other on September 10, setting up a widely anticipated faceoff in the run-up to the November 5 presidential election.
The status of the September 10 debate had been uncertain for weeks after Trump declined to recommit, citing President Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the presidential race. Harris then took over as the Democratic Party’s nominee.
Instead of committing to the ABC debate, Trump initially proposed an alternative on September 4 with Fox News as the host. Harris declined, calling on Trump to stick to the debate which had previously been agreed to.
On Thursday, Trump confirmed he was willing to debate Harris on Fox News on September 4, on ABC on September 10, and on NBC on September 25. “I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump said at a press conference.
Harris said she was glad Trump had “finally committed” to debate her on September 10. “I’m looking forward to it and hope he shows up,” she said, according to AP.
Harris’ campaign said the vice president would not agree to having the first debate on Fox News, adding that the campaign was willing to talk about the possibility of other debates after ABC.
