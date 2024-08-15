Virginia Amber Alert: 3 children abducted after stabbing in Virginia Beach

A Virginia Amber Alert has been issued for three young children who were abducted by a 36-year-old man after a stabbing in Virginia Beach, officials say. The children are believed to be in extreme danger and anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The incident happened at around 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday when two people – the mother of the children and another child – were stabbed in the 900 block of Jay Are Court in Virginia Beach. Both victims suffered serious but non-critical injuries.

The stabbing suspect is then alleged to have abducted the children, who were identified as 7-year-old Zayin Plummer, 5-year-old Zayir Plummer, and 1-year-old Zariyah Plummer.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Dana Plummer but the exact nature of his relationship to the children was not immediately disclosed. “The children are believed to be in extreme danger,” police said in the amber alert.

Dana is believed to have taken the children in a black 2024 Honda Passport with temporary license plate 37550R. It’s unknown where he might be heading.

Anyone who sees the children, the suspect or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

