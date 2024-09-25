World
China test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean
China has successfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean, the country’s defense ministry announced on Wednesday. It’s the first time such a test has been publicly carried out and acknowledged.
The missile, which was carrying a dummy warhead, was launched by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday, according to a statement from China’s National Defense Ministry.
The ICBM fell in the high seas of the Pacific Ocean in an area where it was designated to fall, the ministry said. The exact location was not disclosed but state-run media said the “countries concerned” had been notified in advance.
“This missile launch is a routine arrangement of annual military training, in line with international law and international practice, and is not directed at any specific country or target,” the ministry said.
In October 2019, China unveiled its most advanced ICBM to date, the nuclear-capable Dongfeng-41 (DF-41), at a military parade in Beijing. It’s unknown if this missile was the one which was used for Wednesday’s test.
“The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals,” the Xinhua news agency added.
The Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense in Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, said it monitored Wednesday’s test in conjunction with federal and military partners. “No immediate threat was assessed for Guam or the Marianas from the reported launch,” Homeland Security Advisor Esther Aguigui said.
It’s the first time China has conducted an ICBM test in such a public way. Previous ones were typically carried out in Chinese airspace.
“This is extremely unusual and likely the first time in decades that we’ve seen a test like this,” Ankit Panda, from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told AFP. “It likely speaks to China’s ongoing nuclear modernisation manifesting in new requirements for testing.”
Panda said the defense ministry’s statement was “odd” for describing the missile test as routine and annual. “They don’t do this sort of thing either routinely or annually,” he said.
China test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean
Shots fired at Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe, Arizona
Florida Amber Alert: Darryl Folmar III abducted in Pensacola
Mark Robinson’s top staff resigns after controversy over online posts
Most Viewed
-
Legal6 days ago
Alaska man arrested after threatening to kill U.S. Supreme Court justices
-
US News6 days ago
Death investigation at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. COVID update (September 15): Cases continue drop, more than 1,200 new deaths
-
Legal2 days ago
21 people shot, 4 killed, in Birmingham, Alabama mass shooting
-
Legal1 day ago
Florida Amber Alert: Darryl Folmar III abducted in Pensacola
-
US News1 week ago
1 killed in mid-air collision at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada
-
US News2 days ago
U.S. COVID update (September 22): More than 1,300 new deaths
-
Legal4 days ago
Shooting outside Clarksville, Tennessee mall, no injuries