Legal
Florida Amber Alert: Darryl Folmar III abducted in Pensacola
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7-month-old Darryl Folmar III after he was allegedly abducted in Pensacola by his non-custodial father, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Darryl was last seen on Monday in the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of his abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect is the child’s father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar Jr., who does not have custody of his son, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.
Folmar has a short fade and may have facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes. He also has a Joker tattoo on his chest and a tattoo of the name “Darryl” on his right ankle.
Darryl is described as a 7-month-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper.
Folmar is believed to have taken the child in a black 2000 BMW 323i with damage on the front passenger side bumper and Florida license plate number 16EJUN. “If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately,” police said.
Anyone who sees Darryl, Folmar or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 if you have other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Florida Amber Alert: Darryl Folmar III abducted in Pensacola
Mark Robinson’s top staff resigns after controversy over online posts
U.S. COVID update (September 22): More than 1,300 new deaths
21 people shot, 4 killed, in Birmingham, Alabama mass shooting
Most Viewed
-
Legal5 days ago
Alaska man arrested after threatening to kill U.S. Supreme Court justices
-
US News5 days ago
Death investigation at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
-
Legal1 week ago
Ohio’s Wittenberg University on alert after shooting threat against Haitians
-
World1 week ago
Canada: Man seriously injured in bear attack in Alberta
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. COVID update (September 15): Cases continue drop, more than 1,200 new deaths
-
Legal1 day ago
21 people shot, 4 killed, in Birmingham, Alabama mass shooting
-
US News1 week ago
1 killed in mid-air collision at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada
-
Business6 days ago
Tupperware Brands, maker of plastic food containers, files for bankruptcy