Florida Amber Alert: Darryl Folmar III abducted in Pensacola

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7-month-old Darryl Folmar III after he was allegedly abducted in Pensacola by his non-custodial father, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Darryl was last seen on Monday in the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of his abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect is the child’s father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar Jr., who does not have custody of his son, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Folmar has a short fade and may have facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes. He also has a Joker tattoo on his chest and a tattoo of the name “Darryl” on his right ankle.

Darryl is described as a 7-month-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper.

Folmar is believed to have taken the child in a black 2000 BMW 323i with damage on the front passenger side bumper and Florida license plate number 16EJUN. “If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately,” police said.

Anyone who sees Darryl, Folmar or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 if you have other information that could help investigators.

Anyone who sees Darryl, Folmar or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 if you have other information that could help investigators.