Idaho Amber Alert: Laney Landry last seen in Owyhee County

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Laney was found safe.

An Idaho Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Laney Landry from Owyhee County after she went missing while in the company of a 55-year-old man, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Laney was last seen on Sunday when the suspect, 55-year-old Rand Gruber, took the child on an artifact hunt trip in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County, according to the amber alert.

Gruber took the child after an argument and said he would return her at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, which didn’t happen. Gruber has no custodial rights and Laney’s mother has been unable to reach him.

Gruber took Laney in a white 2010 Ford Escape with Idaho license plates 1ALZN3U. The nature of his relationship to Laney was not immediately released by officials.

Laney is described as a 4-year-old black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 35 pounds, according to Monday’s amber alert.

Gruber is described as a 55-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees Laney, Gruber or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 495-1154 extension 2 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

