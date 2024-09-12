Kansas Amber Alert: Trevawn Strong Jr. abducted in Wichita

A Kansas Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Trevawn Strong Jr. after he was violently abducted during a domestic incident in Wichita, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday when Trevawn was “forcibly taken from his mother” during an incident at their residence at 2025 S. Grove in Wichita, according to the amber alert.

The suspect has been identified as the child’s father, 30-year-old Trevawn Strong Sr., who utilized a knife and firearm during the incident. The father “threatened to kill the child, stabbed the mother and took the child,” police said.

The suspect took the child in a vehicle which was later recovered in the 1900 block of N. Woodlawn in Wichita. It’s unknown how the two may currently be traveling.

Article continues below the player

Trevawn Jr. is described as a 5-year-old black male with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Trevawn Sr. is described as a 30-year-old black male with long black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has facial air and tattoos on his arms, chest, neck and under his eye.

Anyone who sees Trevawn Jr. or Trevawn Sr. is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.