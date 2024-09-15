Ohio’s Wittenberg University on alert after shooting threat against Haitians

Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio has warned students to be on high alert after someone threatened to shoot Haitians on campus, according to officials. All events and activities scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

An alert sent to students on Saturday night said the college was taking “extreme precautions” after an email threatened a shooting on campus on Sunday, targeting Haitian members of the community.

“All students, faculty and staff should exercise extreme precaution and be alert to all your surroundings,” the university said in the alert. “If you see anything suspicious or have information about the threat, contact Wittenberg Police Division immediately at the emergency line.”

The alert added: “The Springfield Police Division will increase patrols on-campus tomorrow. If you are on or near campus, prepare for additional instructions or a lockdown if we learn more from the ongoing investigation. All activities are canceled on Sunday, Sept. 15.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, or anyone with information about the threat, is urged to call the Wittenberg Police Division’s emergency line at 937-327-6363. The non-emergency line is 937-327-6231.

Springfield has experienced an increase in threats, including bomb threats at local schools, after false claims went viral on social media. They claim that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating pets, even though officials have said no such incidents have been reported in Springfield.

Former President Donald Trump raised those claims during Tuesday’s debate at ABC, saying: “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”