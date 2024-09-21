Shooting outside Clarksville, Tennessee mall, no injuries

Shots were fired outside the Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday but no one was injured, according to police and witnesses. No arrests were immediately made and only few details were immediately available.

The incident happened at around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday when officers were called for reports of an active shooter at the Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, about 40 miles northwest of Nashville.

“Initial reports were that the shooting occurred inside the mall, but witnesses stated that it happened on the perimeter road,” the Clarksville Police Department said. “There have been no reported injuries and more information will be released when available.”

The statement added: “This is still an ongoing investigation and not an active shooter situation. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.”

Article continues below the player

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.