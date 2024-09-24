Shots fired at Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe, Arizona

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Democratic Party campaign office near Phoenix in Arizona, according to local officials. No one was injured and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident is believed to have happened on early Monday morning when no one was working at the campaign office, which is located in the 1400 block of W Southern Avenue in Tempe.

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” DNC Arizona official Sean McEnerney said. “We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured.”

Tempe Police confirmed that officers are investigating the incident, which is currently being treated as a property crime because no one was in the office at the time it happened. Footage from the scene showed at least 2 gunshots in a door.

“The Mesa Forensic Unit was on scene as they assist Tempe PD with forensic services,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “If the public has any information or video, we encourage them to contact the Tempe Police Department.”