U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) taken to hospital after collapsing at event

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at an event in Washington, D.C., according to his office. He is reportedly “doing well” while receiving treatment.

Wilson, 77, was at an event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night when he suddenly collapsed. He was given medical attention and rushed to an area hospital for further treatment.

The lawmaker’s son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, was at a debate watch party when he heard the news. He then left, saying only that his father was experiencing a medical emergency, according to a local reporter.

FITSNews, a website covering politics in South Carolina, cited sources as saying that the politician was “doing well” and that doctors were trying to determine what happened. His office did not immediately comment on Wilson’s condition.

Wilson has served in Congress since 2001 and prior to that served in the South Carolina Senate between 1985 and 2001. Nationally, he’s well-known for shouting “You lie!” during President Barack Obama’s speech to Congress in 2009.

Wilson at a press conference on Tuesday