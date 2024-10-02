2 killed in second shooting at Minneapolis homeless camp

Three people were shot, two fatally, at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Sunday, just a day after three people were shot at a camp elsewhere in the city, local officials say. Police have not ruled out the shootings are related.

The second incident happened at 2:21 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting at a small homeless encampment along railroad tracks, located in the 4400 block between Hiawatha Avenue and Snelling Avenue.

Officers arriving at the scene found three victims – two adult men and an adult woman – who were injured by gunfire. Medical aid was provided but both men died at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital.

“Homicide investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting which includes the possibility of suspects who left the scene on foot,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. “Three adult men were initially detained but were cleared and released.”

The shooting came just a day after three people were shot at a small homeless encampment near 21st Street E. and 15 Avenue S. in Minneapolis. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were injured.

“MPD has not ruled out the possibility that this shooting and the triple shooting that occurred on October 26h are related,” police said in the statement. “MPD Forensic Scientists processed the scene and collected evidence.”

No arrests were made as of Sunday night.

“The cold-blooded killing of three people inside the tent of an encampment is outrageous,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said about the shootings. “All human life matters and encampments are not safe.”

O’Hara added: “To help end this cycle of violence that is exacerbated by narcotics and mental health issues, it is crucial that the residents of these encampments accept the resourced that are available.”

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeStoppersMN.org. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.