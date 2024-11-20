2023 Statistics and Numbers for Motorcycle Accidents

There is no denying that riding a motorcycle is dangerous. Unfortunately, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a deadly crash than other motorists. Similarly, they are four times as likely to get injured in a collision.

This article will highlight motorcycle accident statistics to shed light on the dangers motorcyclists face and what happens to their rights when all does not go well.

Fundamental Motorcycle Accident Statistics

Motorcyclists are often susceptible to deadly accidents because they are less protected and more exposed on the road. The statistics below validate our assertion:

In 2020, 82,528 motorcyclists got injured in crashes. Within that year, 468 injuries happen per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Over a Third of Motorcycle Accidents Involve Unlicensed Riders

Most motorcycle accidents involve untrained riders. About 36 percent of deadly motorcycle crashes involve riders without a valid license.

Although state requirements differ for licensure, every state requires a motorcycle endorsement to complement a standard driver’s license. Motorcycle riders must pass written and driving tests to earn this endorsement.

August is the Deadliest Month for Motorcyclists

Statistics reveal that the risk of a crash varies by month. August is the most dangerous month because 14 percent of all fatal motorcycle accidents happen in that month. Conversely, January is the safest month because only three percent of deadly crashes occur during this time.

One of the likeliest reasons for the surge in crashes in August is the summer weather conditions.

Few Motorcycle Riders Are Hurt in Rain

Rainy weather prevents many motorcyclists from being on the road, which explains why few mishaps happen during precipitation. Two percent of motorcycle crashes occur during the rainy season.

Motorcycle Fatality Statistics

2020 was not a good year for motorcyclists as they recorded 5,579 deaths through fatal traffic collisions. It was the highest figure since 1975 when the Fatality Analysis Reporting System started.

Also, even though only three percent of all registered vehicles are motorcycles, motorcyclists accounted for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities. They also account for four percent of injuries to vehicle occupants and 18 percent of all occupant deaths.

Lack of Helmet Causing Accidents

One of the motorcyclists’ most significant risk factors is failing to wear a helmet. In 2020, 2,143 mishaps happened when riders were not wearing a helmet. Helmets safeguard against head injuries and are renowned for a high fatality rate.

Wearing a Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant helmet further reduces the chances of a deadly accident. Of course, it is soothing to report that 65 percent of those who ride on a motorcycle wear a helmet following DOT requirements. It includes 67 percent of riders and 52 percent of passengers.

Conversely, six percent wear a non-compliant helmet. While this does not offer maximum protection, it is safer than those wearing nothing.

While it is impossible for helmets to stop every motorcycle accident fatality, they have fairly reduced the likelihood of death in crashes. Statistics show that they are 37 percent effective in preventing deaths for motorcyclists.

States Requiring Motorcycle Riders to Wear Helmets

Despite the life-saving nature of helmets, only a handful of states require every motorcyclist to wear them. These states include Alabama, California, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, North Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Vermont, and Virginia.

On the other hand, Iowa, Illinois, and New Hampshire have no motorcycle helmet requirements.

Some states are highly strict with helmet laws, requiring people under a certain age to use helmets mandatorily. The specific requirements differ by state. However, some mandate it for riders under the ages of 17, 18, 20, or 25.

17 and Below : Alaska, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, Ohio, Montana, Hawaii, Connecticut, Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Maine, South Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Wisconsin

: Alaska, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, Ohio, Montana, Hawaii, Connecticut, Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Maine, South Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Wisconsin 18 and Below : Delaware

: Delaware 20 and Below : Florida, Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Utah, Rhode Island, Texas, and South Carolina

: Florida, Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Utah, Rhode Island, Texas, and South Carolina 25 and Below: Missouri

If you are involved in a motorcycle crash, you must know the law applicable in the jurisdiction where it happened to help you pursue compensation. It is advisable to contact an experienced local personal injury lawyer to help you handle the legal processes. Speaking to attorney Charles Boyk of Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC can be greatly beneficial in these times.

Speeding Contributes to Motorcycle Fatalities

It is a no-brainer that driving beyond the permitted speed limit is too risky. Excess speed contributed to 34 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes. Over-speeding increases the likelihood of collision because of decreased control and increased stopping distance.

It also increases the probability of a deadly crash due to increased crash strength.

The Relationship between Alcohol and Motorcycle Accident Deaths

Drunk driving is a prevalent risk factor for every form of accident. In 2020, 27 percent of deadly motorcycle accidents were alcohol triggered. It includes lone accidents, which account for 41 percent of alcohol-related motorcycle mishaps and caused 880 fatalities in 2020. Conversely, only 18 percent of alcohol-impaired motorcycle crashes were multi-vehicle mishaps, although they also led to 556 deaths in the year under review.

Statistics also reveal that alcohol-impaired motorcycle accidents surge at night. For instance, 40 percent of alcohol-impaired motorcycle crash fatalities happened in the evening. Motorcycle crashes are three times likelier in the nighttime than during the day.

During the week, the most susceptible time for motorcycle crashes is 3-6 PM, while 6-9 PM is the deadliest weekend duration.

Most Motorcycle Accidents Happen through Head-On Collisions

Most motorcycle accidents occur through a head-on collision; data shows that over 76 percent happened through this means. However, only seven percent of two-vehicle incidents involving a motorcycle happened when the rider got hit from behind.

Motorcycle Accidents by State

New Hampshire is the riskiest state for motorcyclists because 25 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycle riders. On the other hand, Alaska has the least deadly motorcycle accident record; only six percent of fatal mishaps involve motorcyclists.

Motorcycle Fatalities by State

State Overall Motorcycle Accidents in 2020 Motorcycle Crashes as Percent of Overall Auto-Related Deaths Alabama 78 Eight Percent Alaska Four Six Percent Arizona 161 15 Percent Arkansas 80 13 Percent California 539 14 Percent Colorado 140 23 Percent Connecticut 58 20 Percent Delaware 15 13 Percent District of Columbia Seven 19 Percent Florida 600 18 Percent Georgia 192 12 Percent Hawaii 18 21 Percent Idaho 27 13 Percent Illinois 153 13 Percent Indiana 151 17 Percent Iowa 64 19 Percent Kansas 65 15 Percent Kentucky 92 12 Percent Louisiana 78 Nine Percent Maine 29 18 Percent Maryland 85 15 Percent Massachusetts 52 15 Percent Michigan 170 16 Percent Minnesota 66 17 Percent Mississippi 62 Eight Percent Missouri 123 13 Percent Montana 29 14 Percent National Six 14 Percent Nebraska 34 15 Percent Nevada 58 18 Percent New Hampshire 25 24 Percent New Jersey 78 13 Percent New Mexico 46 12 Percent New York 200 19 Percent North Carolina 192 13 Percent North Dakota 17 17 Percent Ohio 211 17 Percent Oklahoma 63 10 Percent Oregon 68 13 Percent Pennsylvania 219 19 Percent Rhode Island 13 19 Percent South Carolina 137 13 Percent South Dakota 27 19 Percent Tennessee 151 12 Percent Texas 483 13 Percent Utah 44 16 Percent Vermont Ten 16 Percent Virginia 101 12 Percent Washington 91 16 Percent West Virginia 38 14 Percent Wisconsin 116 19 Percent Wyoming 19 15 Percent

Motorcycle Crashes by Location

Some places are deadlier or riskier for riders than others. For example, 35 percent of motorcycle fatalities happen at intersections, while eight percent of motorcycle accidents occur on interstate roads.

Also, 61 percent of motorcycle deaths happen in urban areas. More condensed streets and higher traffic may cause these alarming figures.

Motorcycle Mishaps by Demographic

Youths (between 25 and 29) are the likeliest to die in a motorcycle accident. In all, 706 people within this age range died from motorcycle crashes in 2020. Most of them are inexperienced and take undue risks.

Further, men account for 92 percent of motorcycle fatalities, and females comprise the remaining eight percent. Similarly, 99 percent of male deaths are the riders, while 61 percent of female fatalities are passengers.