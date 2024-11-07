7-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Philadelphia home

A 7-year-old girl was killed Sunday when she was accidentally shot at her home in Philadelphia, according to local officials. Two adults were taken into custody and charges are pending.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting inside a residence located in the 3800 block of I Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

“The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where she was pronounced at 2:39 p.m.,” police spokesperson Jasmine Colón-Reilly said. “A firearm was recovered, and police secured the scene.”

Police said the shooting occurred while the victim and a 2-year-old were alone in a room with an unattended gun, and two adults were elsewhere in the home. It was not immediately clear whether the 2-year-old or the 7-year-old pulled the trigger.

Both adults were taken into custody and charges are pending, according to 6abc. The family is being questioned by homicide detectives. The incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting.