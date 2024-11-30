Suspect arrested after shooting at officers in Malibu, California

A man opened fire on officers during a barricade situation in Los Angeles, California, according to local media. The suspect has since been arrested.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunshots on the 220800 block of Carbon Mesa Road in Malibu. Upon their arrival, the suspect fired at the officers before barricading himself inside a home, according to KTLA.

Aerial footage from KTLA and KTTV showed a significant police presence around the property, with heavily armed officers strategically positioned.

The suspect is now in custody, and there are no reports of injuries among the officers.