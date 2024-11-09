Tony Todd, star of ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’, dead at 69

Tony Todd, who starred as the hook-wielding ghost in the “Candyman” horror franchise and the funeral home owner in “Final Destination,” has died, his representative says. He was 69 years old.

Todd died on Wednesday at his home in Marina Del Rey, a seaside community in Los Angeles County, according to his representative. Details about the cause of his death were not immediately released.

“Regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd, has passed away,” his manager, Jeffrey Goldberg, told BNO News. “What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.”

Todd appeared in more than 200 films and TV series during his lengthy career, which spanned nearly four decades. One of his most notable roles was as the hook-wielding ghost in the “Candyman” horror franchise.

He also starred as funeral home owner William Bludworth in the “Final Destination” franchise, as Klingon Kurn – the brother of Worf – in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and as Ben in the 1990 remake of “Night of the Living Dead.”