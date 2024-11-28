Trump and Mexico’s Sheinbaum discuss halt on migration and drug flow

President-elect Donald Trump announced via social media that the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has agreed to halt migration through Mexico. The two leaders discussed the issue, along with the flow of drugs and U.S. consumption.

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. “This will go a long way toward stopping the illegal invasion of the USA.”

Trump described his conversation with Sheinbaum as productive, also addressing drug trafficking, which was a key issue in his election campaign, particularly fentanyl.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also U.S. consumption of these drugs,” Trump stated.

Mexican President Sheinbaum also provided details about the conversation earlier, sharing her own statement: “I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump. We discussed Mexico’s strategy regarding migration, and I explained that no caravans are arriving at the northern border because they are being addressed in Mexico.”

“We also discussed strengthening cooperation on security matters, while respecting our sovereignty, as well as the campaign we are conducting in Mexico to prevent fentanyl consumption,” Sheinbaum wrote.

Just days earlier, Trump announced plans to impose significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. He confirmed that he would issue an Executive Order imposing a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese products. Trump stated these tariffs would remain until the flow of illegal immigration and drugs, including fentanyl, were stopped.