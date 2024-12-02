2 children injured, suspect dead in school shooting in Northern California

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at a K-8 school between Palermo and Oroville in California, according to Butte County officials. At least two children were injured, and the suspect is deceased.

The shooting occurred at around 1:00 p.m. at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, located at the corner of Cox Lane and Highway 70, between Oroville and Palermo, according to Butte County sheriff Kory Honea.

The victims, two boys ages 5 and 6, were shot and were transported to area hospitals, according to sheriff Honea. Their conditions are unknown.

Honea also confirmed that the male suspect died from “self-inflicted gunshot wounds” and that he had been potentially identified, though no additional details have been released. The sheriff also stated that the shooter was set to meet the principal to inquire about enrolling a student, and that he may have been affiliated with the school or church.

The school was put on lockdown, and students were relocated to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene in Oroville, California.