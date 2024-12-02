2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market

A vehicle rammed into several people at a Christmas market in central Germany in a suspected attack, according to officials and local media. At least two people have been killed and nearly 70 have been injured.

The incident was first reported by Magdeburg Police at 8:09 p.m. local time. “Extensive police operations are currently taking place at the Magdeburg Christmas market,” said the police, adding that further updates will follow.

At least two people, including a child and an adult, have been confirmed dead, according to German State Premier Reiner Haseloff. A total of 68 people were injured, with 15 in serious condition. However, local media Volksstimme has reported a higher death toll of 11, though this figure has not yet been confirmed.

The suspect is a doctor from Saudi Arabia who works in Saxony-Anhalt and has lived in Germany since 2006, according to Haseloff. The perpetrator is believed to have acted alone.

Article continues below the player

Footage shows the vehicle plowing through the center of the busy Christmas market, striking multiple pedestrians. A black SUV vehicle was seen in the attack, Volksstimme reported, though official details have yet to be confirmed.

“The reports from Magdeburg are foreboding bad things,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are at their side and at the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.”

The suspected ramming attack comes eight years after a truck drove through a Christmas market in Berlin. That terror attack, claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), resulted in 12 deaths and over 50 injuries, marking one of Germany’s most devastating terrorist incidents in recent history.