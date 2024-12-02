2 women and dog killed in Christmas stabbing in England

Two women and a dog have been killed following reports of a stabbing incident northwest of London, England, according to officials. A teenage boy and a man have also been seriously injured.

Officers were called to a block of apartments in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, after reports of a stabbing on Christmas evening, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police. A 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were found dead at the scene.

“A teenage boy and a man in his late twenties have also been injured in the incident and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are both in stable condition,” the statement said. “A dog was also injured in the incident. It was taken to vets but sadly did not survive.”

Police have detained the sole suspect, a 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According to officials, the individuals were known to each other.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and a motive was not immediately disclosed.