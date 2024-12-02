Australia’s largest cocaine bust; over 2 tons seized in major operation

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have seized over 2 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 individuals in what officials are calling a major anti-drug operation. This marks the largest cocaine seizure in Australian history.

The operation led to the confiscation of 2.34 tons of cocaine, valued at approximately $494 million, according to a statement from the AFP. Had it reached the streets, the drugs could have been sold in 11.7 million individual street-level deals.

The investigation, named Operation Tyrrendor, began in November after intelligence revealed that a criminal group, with ties to the notorious Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang, was planning to smuggle drugs into Australia, according to the AFP. Authorities tracked a newly purchased recreational fishing boat, which allegedly met a larger mothership at sea to collect the illicit cargo before heading back toward the Queensland coastline.

On November 30, the fishing boat became stranded due to a suspected mechanical failure, the statement added. This prompted a coordinated response from the AFP and Queensland Police, who arrested multiple suspects at sea, and in the cities of Bundaberg and Brisbane.

“Investigations into the origin of the drugs remain ongoing, and we will work with our international and domestic law enforcement partners to identify the criminal syndicates and anyone else involved in facilitating this alleged attempted drug import,” AFP Commander Stephen Jay said. “Let these arrests serve as a warning to those criminal syndicates plotting attempts to bring illicit substances into our country.”

The arrested men, aged 20 to 57, and two juveniles, are believed to be part of the syndicate orchestrating the drug importation. Among those arrested was a key figure believed to be the vice-president of the Brisbane chapter of the Comanchero gang, the AFP said.

The Comanchero Motorcycle Club is reportedly linked to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, according to Insight Crime. In 2012, former DEA intelligence chief Rodney Benson identified the group as the primary Mexican supplier of illegal drugs to Australia.

All suspects have been charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.