Biden announces $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a new round of military aid for Ukraine of nearly $2.5 billion, according to a statement released on Monday.

The latest assistance package includes a diverse array of munitions, missiles, weapons, and equipment designed to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities as winter conditions approach.

“Since Russia launched its further assault against Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the Ukrainian people,” Biden stated. “And it has been a top priority of mine to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail.”

“Today’s announcement—which includes an additional $1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military and a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package—builds on this effort and will provide Ukraine with both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems,” Biden added.

Article continues below the player

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the new assistance package includes military assets such as munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); HAWK air defense munitions; Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); artillery and air-to-ground munitions; High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; and Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles.

The package also includes small arms, ammunition, grenades, demolition equipment, secure communications equipment, commercial satellite imagery services, medical equipment, clothing, and individual gear.

This is the Biden Administration’s 23rd USAI package and 73rd tranche of equipment provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, according to the DoD.

“The Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter,” Biden stated. “At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”