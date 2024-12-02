Biden pardons his son Hunter Biden ahead of sentencing

President Joe Biden has signed a full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter Biden, calling the legal cases against him unfair and politically motivated. He had previously promised he wouldn’t issue a pardon.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday night. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

Biden pointed out that many people involved in similar offenses are rarely prosecuted in the way Hunter had been. “Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” he said.

In addition, Biden noted that people who have been late in paying taxes due to serious addictions but have made efforts to settle their dues are generally not prosecuted in the same manner. “It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” Biden wrote.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” the president said. He also argued that a plea deal negotiated with the Justice Department fell apart in court under political pressure.

“Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases,” Biden said.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” he said. “There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution.”

Biden concluded his statement by saying: “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

The official document issued by the White House shows it’s a “full and unconditional pardon”, covering any crimes Hunter Biden “may have committed or taken part in” since January 1, 2014, which includes his tax and gun cases.

Biden had repeatedly said he would not issue a pardon for his son, and the White House doubled down as recently as last month. “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on November 17.

Hunter Biden was due to be sentenced this month and could have faced years in prison.