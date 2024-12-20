Legal
Family of 4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Milpitas, California
Police are investigating a probable murder-suicide involving the deaths of a family of four in Milpitas, California, according to officials.
On Tuesday, at approximately 8:52 p.m., Milpitas Police Department officers responded to a welfare check at the Turing Apartments on McCandless Drive after family members reported they had not heard from their loved ones in several days, according to a statement.
Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered the bodies of 36-year-old Vinh Nguyen, 36-year-old Betty Pham, and their two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. All four individuals were found deceased with apparent single gunshot wounds.
Police identified Vinh Nguyen as the suspect responsible for the deaths, according to Milpitas Police. A handgun legally registered to him was found at the scene.
Authorities believe the shootings most likely occurred on Saturday evening, according to KSBW, citing Police Lieutenant Tyler Jamison. A motive has not yet been determined.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez. “The loss of their lives was preventable, and we urge those in need to seek support to prevent incidents like this from happening again.”
