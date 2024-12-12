FBI director Christopher Wray to resign at end of Biden’s term

Christopher Wray has announced his resignation as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the end of President Biden’s term. This announcement comes just days after Donald Trump selected Kash Patel as the next director of the agency.

“After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” Wray said in a video posted on the FBI’s social media channels. “This is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray.”

Wray is currently serving a 10-year term as FBI director. He was appointed by Donald Trump during his first administration in 2017 and was scheduled to remain in the position until August 2027. Wray assumed leadership of the agency after Trump fired former director James Comey, who was overseeing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to CNN.

“This is not easy for me,” Wray said. “But my focus is and always has been on us and on doing what’s right for the FBI.”

Before Wray’s announcement, there was uncertainty regarding what would happen after Trump selected Kash Patel as the next director. It had been anticipated that Trump would force out Wray once his new administration began.

“We look forward to a very smooth transition at the FBI, and I’ll be ready to go on day one,” Patel said in response to news of Wray’s resignation.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under a search warrant as part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of White House records, including potentially classified materials that Trump reportedly took after leaving office.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump stated in a social media post. “Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America.”

“We want our FBI back, and that will now happen,” Trump added. “I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin.”