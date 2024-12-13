Fire at Jordan elderly care center kills 6, injures 60

A fire at an elderly care center in Amman has claimed the lives of six residents and left 60 others injured, according to Jordan’s state news agency. Five of the injured are in serious condition.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the private care facility on Friday, according to state news agency Petra. The building, which spans an area of approximately 80 square meters, was burned.

Six residents of the care center have died, while 5 sustained serious injuries and 55 moderate injuries, Petra reported. The remaining residents were safely evacuated and transferred to other facilities. The care center housed 111 residents.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

