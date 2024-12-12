Five injured in Israel bus shooting; 12-Year-Old boy in critical condition

A shooting attack on a bus near Jerusalem has left five injured, according to Israeli media quoting officials. A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday evening in the Al-Hader Junction area of Gush Etzion. The assailant reportedly fired into the bus from a passing vehicle, according to Ynet. The shooting resulted in five injuries from gunshot wounds and shattered glass.



Paramedic Elchai Sofer and EMT Yaakov Grinwald stated, “A 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper body was in critical condition. We provided life-saving treatment and transported him to Hadassah Ein Kerem while fighting to save his life.”

A man in his early 20s sustained moderate-to-serious injuries, and a woman in her 40s was moderately wounded by gunshots, Ynet reported. Two other passengers had minor injuries from gunfire and shattered glass.



An IDF spokesperson stated, “A terrorist opened fire at an Israeli civilian bus in the area of the Al-Khader Junction. As a result of the attack, a number of civilians were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment,” according to Arutz Sheva.

A manhunt is underway for the assailant, who fled in a BMW towards Hebron following the shooting. Security forces are encircling the Palestinian village of Husan and Bethlehem as part of the ongoing manhunt, The Jerusalem Post and Ynet reported.