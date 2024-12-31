US News
Flight en route to Chicago diverts to Dayton, Ohio due to smoke on cockpit
A SkyWest Airlines plane en route to Chicago has landed at an Ohio airport after issuing an alert for smoke coming from the cockpit, according to local media. No injuries were reported among the 52 passengers on board.
SkyWest flight SKW4644, traveling from Charleston, West Virginia, to Chicago, Illinois, landed at Dayton International Airport in Ohio after the pilot declared an “Alert 2” emergency due to smoke in the cockpit, according to WHIO and data from AirNav Radar.
The plane was carrying 52 passengers, according to WKEF. Rescue crews transported the passengers from the runway to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.
SkyWest Airlines is the largest regional airline in the United States, operating in over 250 cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The airline is contracted by American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines to connect flights to smaller regional hubs.
In a similar incident, a SWISS Airlines flight made an emergency landing last Tuesday in Austria due to smoke filling the cabin and cockpit. One crew member died after being hospitalized following the incident, and another 16 passengers and crew members required medical attention.
