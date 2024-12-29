World
Jeju Air plane crashes while landing in South Korea; 28 dead
A commercial airplane carrying 175 passengers and 6 crew members reportedly crashed during landing in South Korea, according to media reports. At least 28 deaths have been confirmed so far.
Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed while landing at Muan Airport in southern South Korea, according to Yonhap and FlightAware. So far, 28 fatalities have been reported, with at least two survivors rescued.
Dramatic footage showed the moments of the catastrophic crash.
Preliminary reports suggest that the crash was caused by a landing gear failure resulting from a bird strike, Yonhap reported. Footage showing the aftermath of the crash showed the plane completely destroyed.
This is a breaking news article. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Jeju Air plane crashes while landing in South Korea; 28 dead
Man killed by shark while fishing off eastern Australia
Bus and truck collision in Eastern Mexico leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
18-Wheeler hits bus transporting ICE detainees; 9 injured
Most Viewed
-
US News7 days ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
World6 days ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World1 week ago
2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market
-
Legal1 day ago
4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings
-
Health5 days ago
First human case of H5 bird flu confirmed in Los Angeles County
-
Legal1 week ago
Family of 4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Milpitas, California
-
World1 week ago
At least 100 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine war, South Korea says
-
World1 week ago
Boeing 737 overshoots runway in Norway, stops just meters from sea