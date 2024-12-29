Jeju Air plane crashes while landing in South Korea; 28 dead

A commercial airplane carrying 175 passengers and 6 crew members reportedly crashed during landing in South Korea, according to media reports. At least 28 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed while landing at Muan Airport in southern South Korea, according to Yonhap and FlightAware. So far, 28 fatalities have been reported, with at least two survivors rescued.

Dramatic footage showed the moments of the catastrophic crash.

[속보] 무안공항 추락사고 “조류 충돌로 인한 랜딩기어 불발 추정” pic.twitter.com/Fd3O9MWym0 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 29, 2024

Preliminary reports suggest that the crash was caused by a landing gear failure resulting from a bird strike, Yonhap reported. Footage showing the aftermath of the crash showed the plane completely destroyed.

