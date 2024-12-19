World
Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo
A massive fire has spread through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo, causing significant damage but no injuries, according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The fire spread through Aleppo International Stadium on Wednesday evening, according to reports by the Syrian Civil Defense (SCD). The blaze began at the reception hall of the stadium.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire after two hours, according to SCD. No victims were found inside the stadium.
It is unclear whether the massive fire was intentionally set or if it was an accident. The Syrian White Helmets stated that the cause of the fire was unknown.
Aleppo International Stadium, Syria’s largest, has a capacity of 53,200 spectators and is primarily used for football matches. After nearly 30 years of construction, the stadium was officially opened in 2007. However, a few years later, it was severely damaged during the battle of Aleppo in the Syrian Civil War.
At least 100 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine war, South Korea says
Arson at karaoke bar in Vietnam claims 11 lives; suspect in custody
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo
Most Viewed
-
US News7 hours ago
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
Health2 days ago
Delaware reports probable human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
World2 days ago
Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies
-
Legal5 days ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Five animals, including a cheetah and a mountain lion, die from bird flu at Arizona zoo
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
-
Politics1 week ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat