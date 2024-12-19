Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo

A massive fire has spread through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo, causing significant damage but no injuries, according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire spread through Aleppo International Stadium on Wednesday evening, according to reports by the Syrian Civil Defense (SCD). The blaze began at the reception hall of the stadium.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after two hours, according to SCD. No victims were found inside the stadium.

It is unclear whether the massive fire was intentionally set or if it was an accident. The Syrian White Helmets stated that the cause of the fire was unknown.

Article continues below the player

Aleppo International Stadium, Syria’s largest, has a capacity of 53,200 spectators and is primarily used for football matches. After nearly 30 years of construction, the stadium was officially opened in 2007. However, a few years later, it was severely damaged during the battle of Aleppo in the Syrian Civil War.

حريق كبير في ملعب ستاد حلب الدولي الان💔💔 pic.twitter.com/wQeiD50JkU — Ranim Ranom (@RanimHares) December 18, 2024