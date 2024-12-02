Legal
North Carolina Amber Alert: Yesenia Lopez missing from Lenoir County
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Yesenia was found safe.
A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Yesenia Denise Lopez after she was reported missing from her home in Seven Springs, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Yesenia was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday at her home in Seven Springs, a small town about 13 miles southeast of Goldsboro, according to Monday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.
Police believe she could be in Wayne or Lenoir County, possibly in the La Grange area.
Yesenia is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.
Anyone who sees Yesenia is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 if you have any information that could help investigators in their search.
This is an amber alert.
