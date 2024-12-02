US News
Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior living facility
A man wielding a chainsaw was fatally shot by police after allegedly confronting residents and officers at an assisted living center near Chicago, Illinois, according to officials.
The incident unfolded at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sunday when St. Charles Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North 5th Avenue following reports of a shirtless man attempting to cut down a tree on the property of River Glen of St. Charles, an assisted living facility.
Witnesses told police the suspect, armed with the chainsaw, entered the building’s lobby and began confronting residents, according to St. Charles Police Department. Officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man reportedly continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents and officers.
Police deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue the man, but when the attack continued, one officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was later pronounced dead after being transported to an hospital.
“An unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers,” said a River Glen of St. Charles spokesperson. “We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.”
Residents and responding officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according St. Charles police. The identity of the suspect is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
