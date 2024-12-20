World
Prison riot in Mexico leaves 7 dead, sparks violence outside facility
A prison riot in southeastern Mexico has left at least seven dead and 10 injured, according to officials. Criminal groups set stores and vehicles on fire during the unrest.
The riot erupted on Thursday morning during a police operation involving federal, state, and local authorities at the Social Reinsertion Center (CREST) in Villahermosa, Tabasco, according to a statement from the state prosecutor’s office.
At least seven inmates were found dead, the statement confirmed. Another 10 people were injured, including four police officers.
“At five in the morning, forces from the three levels of government entered the CREST to carry out an order to transfer two PPL (Persons Deprived of Liberty) who are generators of violence here in the state,” said Víctor Hugo Chavez Martinez, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC). “Upon entry, the authorities were met with aggression involving firearms.”
“They also began to commit violent acts, such as burning furniture and garbage in the courtyards of the facility,” Chavez added. “At eight a.m., one of the PPL of interest, Gerardo ‘N,’ was located and secured in the area of the jail cells without resisting the authorities.”
“At 8:15 a.m., partial control of the facility was achieved. At 9:15, the second PPL of interest, Javier ‘N,’ was secured in module 4, located at the back of the prison. Unlike the first PPL, he resisted and was guarded by approximately 20 inmates.”
Authorities apprehended the second inmate following an armed confrontation between officers and the inmates. Officials seized an R-15 rifle, several firearms, magazines, cartridges, as well as a fragmentation grenade, communications equipment, and drugs.
Widespread acts of violence also occurred outside the prison during the riot. At least five convenience stores and several vehicles were set on fire, according to Radio Fórmula. No civilian casualties have been reported so far.
