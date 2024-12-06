Legal
Trump chooses Caleb Vitello as ICE Director
President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Caleb Vitello as Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
In a social media post, Trump highlighted Vitello’s experience and qualifications for the new role. Currently serving as Assistant Director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, Caleb oversees agency-wide training, equipment, and policy to ensure the safety of both officers and the public.
His previous roles include leading the Fugitive Operations Academy, serving as Deputy Assistant Director, and directing the National Fugitive Operations Program, “providing policy guidance, strategic planning, and operational oversight for efforts to locate, arrest, and remove at-large, dangerous criminals and illegal aliens from the U.S.,” Trump said.
As Chief of Staff for Enforcement and Removal Operations, Caleb managed daily operations for an organization with a $4.7 billion budget and 8,000 employees. He also led initiatives at the White House National Security Council, focusing on child safety and national security threats.
“Caleb’s exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and commitment to ICE’s mission make him an excellent choice to implement my efforts to enhance the safety and security of American communities who have been victimized by illegal alien crime,” Trump said.
The announcement aligns with Trump’s campaign promises to enforce strict immigration policies. During his campaign, he vowed to execute a mass deportation plan, which includes mobilizing the National Guard and declaring a National Emergency on his first day in office to deport millions of migrants.
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
North Carolina Amber Alert: Yesenia Lopez missing from Lenoir County
-
Legal1 week ago
Florida Amber Alert: Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker abducted in LaBelle
-
Legal1 week ago
Colombian bus driver arrested after holding girl captive for 12 years
-
US News3 days ago
3 American and Canadian climbers missing on New Zealand mountain
-
World6 days ago
3 girls die in group suicide at observation tower in Germany
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump and Mexico’s Sheinbaum discuss halt on migration and drug flow
-
World1 week ago
Plane crash in Costa Rica leaves 5 dead, one survivor in critical condition
-
World4 days ago
Around 100 dead after clashes and stampede at soccer match in Guinea