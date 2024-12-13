U.S. announces $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine

The State Department has announced another significant package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The latest assistance package, valued at $500 million, includes a wide range of weapons and equipment, intended to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

“This additional assistance is part of our commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unlawful invasion,” said Department of State in a statement released on Thursday. “The U.S. remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The package includes various military assets such as Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and both 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, the statement said. Additionally, it will provide High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), and a variety of other light tactical vehicles, including High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs).

In addition to the heavy weaponry and vehicles, the package also includes essential supplies such as Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles, small arms ammunition, grenades, and training equipment.

Article continues below the player

“The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure that Ukraine has the tools it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the statement continued. “We are committed to providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to secure its future and protect its people from further harm.”

This new security assistance builds on previous U.S. and allied contributions to Ukraine’s defense efforts and follows President Biden’s authorization for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied longe-range missiles for deeper strikes within Russia.