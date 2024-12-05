WHO dispatches team to investigate deadly unidentified disease in DR Congo

A World Health Organization (WHO) health team has been dispatched to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to investigate an outbreak of an unidentified disease that has claimed at least 79 lives since late October, a spokesperson told BNO News. Nearly 400 cases have been reported so far.

DRC health officials confirmed in a statement that there have been 376 cases of the unidentified illness, with 79 of them resulting in fatalities.

“Since October 24, a disease of still unknown origin has been spreading in Kwango province, specifically in the Panzi health zone,” the statement said. “To date, this disease has caused the death of 79 people, most of whom are children over 15 years old.”

The illness is characterized by symptoms resembling the flu, including fever, headache, nasal discharge, cough, and difficulty breathing, with additional reports of anemia.

The actual death toll could be higher, with local health officials reporting up to 143 fatalities, according to Reuters. The report also stated that most of the victims appeared to be women and children.

In response to inquiries from BNO News, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević confirmed the organization is aware of the situation and has mobilized a health team to the affected area.

“WHO is aware of an unidentified disease and is working with the national authorities to understand the situation,” Jašarević said. “We have dispatched a team to the remote area to collect samples for lab investigations.”

When asked how long it might take to obtain test results, the spokesperson was unable to provide a timeline. “I don’t know that,” Jašarević stated.

Health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, calling on people to report any suspicious deaths or symptoms, adhere to hygiene measures to help contain the spread of the disease, and avoid handling deceased bodies without the involvement of authorized health personnel.

The DRC has a long history of battling deadly outbreaks, including the Ebola virus, with its most devastating epidemic occurring between 2018 and 2020, resulting in nearly 2,300 deaths and over 3,400 cases. Neighboring countries have also faced outbreaks of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD); most recently, a significant outbreak in Rwanda led to 58 cases and 10 deaths as of October this year, marking one of the largest Marburg outbreaks ever recorded.