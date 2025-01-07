7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building

Seven police officers have been shot while responding to a call at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, according to local officials. The suspect was found dead after barricading himself inside his apartment.

The incident began just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a relative of the suspect reported a “suicide in progress” at the Sonterra Heights apartment building in Stone Oak. When officers arrived, the suspect opened fire.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus confirmed that seven police officers had been shot, of which four suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a gunshot to the upper torso and another to the lower extremities. The condition of the three other officers was not immediately clear.

“SWAT arrived on the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for several hours but at the end of the event the suspect was found to be deceased,” McManus said. “We don’t know if he was shot by a self-inflicted wound or whether he was shot by SWAT officers.”

According to nearby residents, gunshots were heard multiple times throughout the night. A heavy police presence – including SWAT teams, heavily armored officers, and a police helicopter – was observed at the scene.

The suspect was only described as a man in his 40s who was out on bond for three arrests last weekend. Two were for assault and the other was for DWI (driving while intoxicated).

