American Airlines plane collides with Black Hawk helicopter over Potomac River; 19 dead

At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River following the midair collision of an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., according to preliminary reports.

American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

First responders have recovered at least 19 bodies from the river. NBC4 initially reported that four victims had been rescued alive, but sources later told CNN that no survivors had been pulled from the water.

American Airlines has confirmed that the flight had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. The Black Hawk was carrying three soldiers, according to the U.S. Army.

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft was operated by Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) on behalf of American Airlines, under the American Eagle joint brand. It had departed from Wichita, Kansas.

WATCH: New video shows American Airlines flight colliding with Black Hawk helicopter pic.twitter.com/ggnN8yPNig — BNO News (@BNONews) January 30, 2025

All takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, have been suspended as emergency personnel respond, according to airport officials.

“MPD is responding to an apparent air crash in the Potomac River,” said the DC Police Department, adding that multiple agencies are involved in the response.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,”said President Trump in a statement. “May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. Article updated at 11:52 p.m. ET.