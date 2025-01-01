At least 10 killed in vehicle and shooting attack in New Orleans

At least 10 people have been killed and 30 others are injured after a pickup truck drove into pedestrians along Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to local officials. The incident was followed by gunfire.

The attack happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in the city’s French Quarter. Footage shared by witnesses showed numerous victims on the street.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street,” the city said in a statement. “There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene.”

The status of the driver and/or shooter was not immediately clear.

In an emergency alert, the city said: “There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area.”

