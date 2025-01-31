Black boxes recovered from American Airlines flight 5342

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., have been recovered, according to officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced in a statement on Thursday evening that both recorders have been retrieved and transferred to NTSB labs for examination.

The recorders were recovered from the Bombardier CRJ700, operated by Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) on behalf of American Airlines under the American Eagle joint brand. The airplane collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. Army.

Both aircraft went down into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport following the collision on Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., killing all 67 people on board.

The fuselage of Flight 5342 was found in three sections, overturned in the river, according to CNN. The Black Hawk was also discovered upside down.

The incident marks the first major commercial plane crash in the U.S. in nearly 16 years, since Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed into a home in Buffalo, New York, in November 2009, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

It is also the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since 2001. In November of that year, just two months after the 9/11 attacks, American Airlines Flight 587 crashed in Queens, New York, shortly after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

Among the victims of Wednesday’s crash were 14 members of the skating community who were returning from the U.S. Championship in Wichita, Kansas, after attending a development camp for young skaters.