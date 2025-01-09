Blinken announces $500 million military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has announced a new round of military aid for Ukraine, totaling $500 million, according to a statement released on Thursday. The package is the final one under the Biden administration.

The latest assistance package aims to provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to address its most urgent needs, including missiles for air defense, air-to-ground munitions, and equipment to support Ukraine’s use of F-16s.

“As part of our continued surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s war of aggression,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The specific capabilities included in this package are AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; air-to-ground munitions; support equipment for F-16s; and armored bridging systems. The package also includes secure communications equipment, small arms and ammunition, spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

This marks the Biden administration’s seventy-fourth tranche of equipment provided from DoD inventories to Ukraine since August 2021.

“The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression,” Blinken added.

This is the Biden administration’s final aid package to Ukraine before Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20. According to CNN, this last package coincides with the White House’s preparations to announce another round of sanctions on Russia, expected later this week, to strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations.