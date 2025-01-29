Boeing 737 nose collapses during landing in Nigeria; no injuries

A Boeing 737-400 carrying 53 passengers and six crew members experienced a nose wheel collapse and a rear tire burst during landing in Nigeria, according to officials and local media. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). During the deceleration phase, a loud bang was heard, followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left.

The Boeing aircraft, operated by Nigerian Max Air and registered as 5N-MBD, suffered a nose wheel collapse and a rear tire burst upon landing, according to local media. The flight crew promptly regained control and safely brought the aircraft to a stop.

The plane was flying from Lagos to Kano with 53 passengers and six crew members. None of those on board were injured.

Following the incident, Max Air announced it will suspend domestic operations for 90 days, citing an “internal operational evaluation” as the reason.

This marks the second aviation incident in Nigeria within a week. On Thursday, a Boeing 787-800 en route from Lagos to Washington Dulles International Airport in the U.S. experienced a sudden mid-flight drop, prompting the crew to return to Lagos. At least 38 passengers and crew members were injured in that incident.